Tsakalotos takes debt relief plea to heart of Euro zone

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos again called for clarity in debt relief measures for crisis-bedeviled Greece, taking his message on Wednesday to the heart of the Euro zone, Frankfurt.

Speaking at an Economist conference titled “Greece: A comeback to the financial markets?” Tsakalotos stayed “on point” by reiterating that his increasingly unpopular government has “fulfilled all its commitments”, with creditors’ turn to now extend measures that will make the country’s debt sustainable.

The latter issue finds the leftist-rightist coalition government on the same side as the IMF, which maintains that it will not rejoin the Greek bailout as a lender under sustainability is ensured.



He said this "clarity" was especially sought from the IMF, and that it must make up its mind.