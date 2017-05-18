Violence outside Greek parliament as lawmakers debate latest austerity package

By M. Sinodinos

Small-scale rioting was reported outside Greece's Parliament in central Athens on Thursday afternoon, as lawmakers inside the building debated the latest batch of austerity measures demanded by creditors in order to extend the current bailout program (third memorandum).

A group of rioters threw petrol bombs at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is located directly in front of Parliament, while nearby riot police used tear gas to disperse the more violent of the protesters.

The incidents came on the margins of a rally called by Greek unions to protest the draft omnibus bill tabled by the leftist-rightist Greek government.