Fraport Greece presents upgrading, renovation plans for Mykonos airport

Monday, 15 May 2017 19:50
UPD:20:01

The German-Greek company will hold similar briefings in all 14 airports under its management, having already presented its plans for the Corfu airport on the Ionian island earlier this month. 
A- A A+

Fraport Greece on Friday presented its strategic development plan for the airport on Mykonos, the iconic Greek isle known as a jetsetters’ destination and one of the country's major tourism draws.

Company executives met with local authorities, the island’s tourism stakeholders and the press, a month after assuming the management of 14 airports regional airports around Greece, one of two landmark privatizations achieved in the bailout-dependent country recently – along with Cosco’s assumption of the Piraeus Port Authority in August 2016.  

The German-Greek company will hold similar briefings in all 14 airports under its management, having already presented its plans for the Corfu airport on the Ionian island earlier this month. 

 “The world famous island  of  Mykonos is renowned  for  the  hospitality  of  its  inhabitants,  its cosmopolitan  aura  and  natural  beauty.  Mykonos stands firmly on its feet and today it constitutes an exemplary case for the global tourism industry. Fraport

Greece is here to enhance this extraordinary course. Through the development and  upgrading  of  Mykonos  airport’s infrastructure, we aim to give Mykonos what is missing today. An airport worthy of its reputation, a modern airport, with integrated services  that  will  meet  the  expectations  of every visitor,” Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell said during the presentation.  

According to the plan presented on the island, Fraport announced that the total size of the terminal will be increased by 53 percent, along with a complete remodelling. A new fire station will be constructed, along with more check-in counters, security lanes, and gates.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών