Fraport Greece presents upgrading, renovation plans for Mykonos airport

Fraport Greece on Friday presented its strategic development plan for the airport on Mykonos, the iconic Greek isle known as a jetsetters’ destination and one of the country's major tourism draws.

Company executives met with local authorities, the island’s tourism stakeholders and the press, a month after assuming the management of 14 airports regional airports around Greece, one of two landmark privatizations achieved in the bailout-dependent country recently – along with Cosco’s assumption of the Piraeus Port Authority in August 2016.

The German-Greek company will hold similar briefings in all 14 airports under its management, having already presented its plans for the Corfu airport on the Ionian island earlier this month.

“The world famous island of Mykonos is renowned for the hospitality of its inhabitants, its cosmopolitan aura and natural beauty. Mykonos stands firmly on its feet and today it constitutes an exemplary case for the global tourism industry. Fraport

Greece is here to enhance this extraordinary course. Through the development and upgrading of Mykonos airport’s infrastructure, we aim to give Mykonos what is missing today. An airport worthy of its reputation, a modern airport, with integrated services that will meet the expectations of every visitor,” Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell said during the presentation.

According to the plan presented on the island, Fraport announced that the total size of the terminal will be increased by 53 percent, along with a complete remodelling. A new fire station will be constructed, along with more check-in counters, security lanes, and gates.