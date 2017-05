Emirates this week announced that it has inaugurated a second daily flight connecting Athens with Dubai, with the aim to increase passenger and cargo traffic on increasingly popular route.

The second flight was added as of May 1.

Flight EK103 will depart Dubai at 16.20 local time and reach Athens at 20.25 (18.25 GMT). Flight EK104 will depart Athens at 23.20 (21.20 GMT) and land at Dubai at 04.55 the next calendar day.

Emirates has been active in the Greek market since 1996.