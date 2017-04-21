Canadian travel site includes 3 Greek destinations on best economical honeymoon list

The Canada-based Flightnetwork site has included three Greek destinations as among its "22 of the World’s Best Honeymoon Destinations for Under 3,500 (CAD)".

In successive order, the site lists the internationally renowned island of Santorini - which figures in practically all top island and vacation destination lists around the world - along with the large island of Crete, and a surprise newcomer: the mountainous resort town of Aristi, in northwest Greece's Epirus province.

"Aristi is a picturesque village in Greece’s Epirus region. Also a listed traditional settlement and canyon, this region combines the best of authentic and historic Greek culture with picture-perfect tree-covered mountains," was the entry for the settlement.