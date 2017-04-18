Lagarde repeats: First decisions on debt relief, then we'll decide on rejoining Greek program

The IMF will participate in the Greek program only if the country's debt is judged as sustainable, the Fund's managing director repeated this week, in an interview with European journalists.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde's statement merely reiterated the Fund's standing position on the Greek program, one that has been enunciated for more than a year. Moreover, she said the extent and depth of whatever debt relief for the bailout-dependent country remains to be determined, based on a study by the IMF and European creditors.

Additionally, she said talks over the Greek debt must first be completed before the IMF decides on whether or not it will rejoin the bailout as a lender.