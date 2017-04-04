Reuters: Four bids for majority stake in NBG insurance subsidiary

Reuters on Tuesday reported that four binding bids were tabled for a majority stake in Ethniki General Insurance Co. S.A., the insurance subsidiary of National Bank of Greece, Greece's oldest credit institution.

The news agency quotes a "banking source" in the capital.

The bids concern a 75-percent stake in the insurance company.

According to Reuters, the bids were placed by China's Fosun 0656.HK; two Shanghai-based companies, Gonbao and Wintime, and finally, the Netherlands-based Exin Parnters. A preferred investor is expected to be announced by the end of the week.