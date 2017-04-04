Reuters: Four bids for majority stake in NBG insurance subsidiary

Tuesday, 04 April 2017 13:31
UPD:13:33
A- A A+

Reuters on Tuesday reported that four binding bids were tabled for a majority stake in Ethniki General Insurance Co. S.A., the insurance subsidiary of National Bank of Greece, Greece's oldest credit institution.

The news agency quotes a "banking source" in the capital.

The bids concern a 75-percent stake in the insurance company.

According to Reuters, the bids were placed by China's Fosun 0656.HK; two Shanghai-based companies, Gonbao and Wintime, and finally, the Netherlands-based Exin Parnters. A preferred investor is expected to be announced by the end of the week. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών