CNBC: IMF 'moving closer' to rejoing Greek bailout

CNBC on Friday afternoon cited sources as saying the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was " "moving closer" to rejoining the Greek bailout program.

The article, bylined by Silvia Amaro, nevertheless added that the same sources noted that differences between Athens and its institutional creditors remain unresolved.

"The IMF is back at the negotiating table," was the quote attributed by CNBC to an anonymous European official it said was well aware of negotiations.

Another European official that CNBC cited reportedly said the chances of the IMF participating in the Greek readjustment program "increased from 20 percent a few weeks ago to 40 percent, though there were still significant outstanding issues to resolve."