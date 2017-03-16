Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), made the following statement today in Frankfurt, Germany:

“I have been informed about the explosion in the IMF's Paris office, which caused injuries to one of our staff. I have been in touch with the office, and my compassion goes to the colleagues there. I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate. We are working closely with the French authorities to investigate this incident and ensure the safety of our staff.”