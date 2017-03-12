Emirates inaugurates Dubai-Athens-Newark routes

Emirates on Sunday inaugurated its highly-anticipated Dubai-Athens-Newark Liberty (New York City metro area) route, with flight EK209 landing at Athens International Airport (AIA) to pick up passengers before continuing for the East Coast airport.

Emirates has billed the route as the only daily flight that directly connects Greece with the United States throughout the entire year.

The inaugural Dubai-Athens-Newark flight, which was completed with a B777-300ER airliner, was welcomed at the Greek capital's airport by AIA CEO Yiannis Paraschis, Hubert Frach, Emirates' divisional senior VP of commercial operations west and Euridiki Kourneta, the relevant tourism ministry's general secretary.