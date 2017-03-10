2016 'tax avalanche' results in 2nd straight month of inflation, after nearly 4 years

January 2017 results showing a slight uptick in prices, by 1.2 percent from the corresponding month in 2016 -- the figure for January 2015 was -0.7 percent from the same month in 2015.

 
Successive months of deflation in Greece were succeeded by a second straight month of inflation in February 2017, as a "tax tsunami" imposed in 2016 -- which included VAT hikes, higher fuel levies and special surcharges on everything from coffee to vaporizers to mobile phone and cable TV subscriptions -- raised prices almost across-the-board.

According to the Greek statistical service (EL.STAT), inflation was up by 1.3 percent from the corresponding month of 2016. January 2017 posted a 1.2-percent hike in inflation, the first month after 46 straight months of no inflation or even deflation.

While preliminary figures announced this week showed that forecasts for a return to growth in Q4 2016 proved premature, rising prices were recorded for fuels, communication, tobacco products and foods and beverages, among others.

