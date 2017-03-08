EL.STAT: Greek GDP unchanged in 2016

Wednesday, 08 March 2017 14:40
UPD:14:41
REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
A- A A+

Greek GDP remained unchanged in 2016, totaling 184.5 billion euros in terms of volume, the independent statistics agency announced on Wednesday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (EL.STAT), in its provisional report on annual national accounts, said GDP data incorporated monthly data (balance of payments, external trade) and quarterly data (turnover in services, employment data, general government). The statistics service will publish its second estimate in Oct. 17, after the incorporation of annual figures.

