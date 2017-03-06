Mitsotakis: ND won't vote for new austerity measures, counter-measures tabled by gov't

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated on Monday morning that his center-right party will vote against any new austerity measures, and what the government calls "countervailing measures", sent to Parliament for ratification.

He also rejected criticism that his party is "torpedoing" ongoing and crucial negotiations in Athens between the leftist Greek government and institutional creditors.

"ND will not vote for the measures... Neither measures nor counter-measures; we are not going to become Mr. Tsipras' crutch. Besides, Mr. Tsipras boasts of how stable his Parliamentary majority is," Mitsotakis said, in referring to the 153-MP majority that the current leftist-rightist coalition enjoys in Greece's 300-deputy legislature.

He also emphasized that "we emphatically stand against anyone circulating scenarios over a return to the drachma (i.e. Grexit)."