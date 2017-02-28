Coastal shippers say no to 3 draft provisions in under debate bill

Tuesday, 28 February 2017 14:49
UPD:14:51
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Παντελής Σαίτας
A- A A+

The association representing coastal shipping in Greece, i.e. the passenger and vehicle ferry boat operators, said "no" to three out of four provisions included in a draft bill that concerns the sector.

The draft bill was recently unveiled by the relevant shipping ministry for public debate and deliberation.

The association (SEEN) called for the removal of draft Article 54, which it charges envisions preferential treatment for municipalities, municipal enterprises or community-based enterprises seeking to enter the coastal shipping sector -- something that it says violates Community law on fair competition.

Additionally, the association flatly rejected draft Article 56, which would prevent a vessel's disembarkation if the managing company owes the crew wages.

SEEN said the provision would amount to a direct intervention by the state in financial differences between two non-state contracting parties, i.e. the vessel's management and a contracted seaman or crew of seamen.

Finally, the association called for the removal of draft Article 57, saying it is repetitive, given that the issue of cancelling or postponing a vessel's disembarkation due to weather conditions is stipulated in a 2008 bill already in force.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών