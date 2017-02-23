Another 2 Turkish servicemen request asylum; names reportedly match fugitives sought for raid against Erdogan

Another two Turkish servicemen are being held in the northeastern city of Alexandroupolis after crossing the border and requesting political asylum, with initial reports saying authorities are investigating whether the pair participated in the botched attempt to abduct Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during last July’s failed coup.

The two men belong to the Turkish navy. They entered Greek territory three days ago, according to reports.

The names given by the two Turkish nationals reportedly match the names of two fugitives wanted in relation to the shadowy operation against Erdogan himself.

No extradition request has been fielded as yet.

Back in Athens, sources quoted by the state news agency emphasized that Greek authorities will not allow the country to be dragged into the ongoing feud between the Turkish state and followers of the exiled Turkish Muslim cleric Gulen.