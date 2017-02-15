Aluminium of Greece contract with GE

Aluminium of Greece (AoG), the country’s dominant producer of the metallic element and one of the biggest industrial concerns in southeast Europe, this week announced an agreement with GE aimed to improve its production capacity and to reduce the massive energy costs entailed in the specific production process.

According to the Greek company, GE will install a “digital smelter” at AoG’s main production unit, an innovative solution in the electrolysis process that is based on the Predix computer operating system.

The digital solution aims to maximize the electrolysis process, thereby reducing energy costs and the quantity of aluminum fluoride used in the production of aluminum.