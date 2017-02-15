Τop chamber official calls for disbanding of current entity set up to collect intellectual property royalties

A top chamber of commerce leader this week called for the revocation of a license issued to the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AEPI), the organization set up to protect intellectual property and collect royalties for musical works in the country.

Constantine Michalos, the president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) and the Union of Hellenic Chambers, called on the relevant culture minister to “pull the plug” on AEPI in the wake of alleged financial irregularities discovered during an audit of the organization.

Michalos also cited a culture ministry announcement on Monday whereby the latter is preparing draft legislation on the issue of copyright protection and intellectual property royalties.

“The AEPI abscess needs to be burst,” Michalos charged, while adding that any legislation in the field should include chambers’ proposals and observations by the business community, in general.