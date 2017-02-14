Gucci bid for fashion show on the Acropolis turned down

A request by luxury goods icon Gucci to hold and film an international fashion show atop the Acropolis -- and with the Parthenon as a backdrop no less -- was unanimously rejected on Tuesday evening by a powerful supervisory board , which stated that the "event was not compatible with the particular cultural characteristics of the Acropolis monuments."

Members of the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) also justified the ruling by reminding that the archaeological site is a world cultural heritage and a UNESCO-protected monument.

The last time a sanctioned fashion show was held on the Acropolis was way back in 1951, with a Christian Dior collection then presented by models.

One of Greece's pioneering early 20th century photographers, Nelly's, scandalized conservative Athenian society in the late 1920s by photographing a well-known dancer of the era, Mona Paeva, nude on the Acropolis.