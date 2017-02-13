Moscovici in Athens on Wed.

Monday, 13 February 2017 13:12
EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will reportedly arrive in Athens on Wednesday in a lightning visit to try an unblock the current impasse in the Greek bailout program, according to a Reuters dispatch on Monday.

The news agency added that creditors, however, want to know in the meantime if the leftist Greek government accepts the recent proposal package that was more-or-less finalized this month as a framework for concluding a new delayed second review of the program -- even by a Feb. 20 Eurogroup meeting.

 

