Juncker: Greek bailout on 'shaky ground' due to undecided IMF

Saturday, 11 February 2017 19:28
UPD:19:29
REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

"Yes, it's on a shaky ground, in the sense that we don't see how the International Monetary Fund could manage this problem ... No country has managed (to implement) bigger steps to improve competitiveness than Greece," Juncker was quoted by Reuters, which said the interview was given to Deutschlandfunk.
A- A A+

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Saturday once again engaged in "damage control" to allay yet another impasse bedeviling a Greek bailout, telling German radio that the program could collapse due to IMF's indecisiveness .

"Yes, it's on a shaky ground, in the sense that we don't see how the International Monetary Fund could manage this problem ... No country has managed (to implement) bigger steps to improve competitiveness than Greece," Juncker was quoted by Reuters, which said the interview was given to Deutschlandfunk.

The entire interview is set for broadcast on Sunday.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών