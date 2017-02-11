Juncker: Greek bailout on 'shaky ground' due to undecided IMF

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Saturday once again engaged in "damage control" to allay yet another impasse bedeviling a Greek bailout, telling German radio that the program could collapse due to IMF's indecisiveness .

"Yes, it's on a shaky ground, in the sense that we don't see how the International Monetary Fund could manage this problem ... No country has managed (to implement) bigger steps to improve competitiveness than Greece," Juncker was quoted by Reuters, which said the interview was given to Deutschlandfunk.

The entire interview is set for broadcast on Sunday.