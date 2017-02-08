Piraeus-area shipbuilding sector increasingly turns to double-ended open-type ferries

By A. Tsimplakis

Shipyards in the Perama district and the island of Salamina, part of the greater Piraeus area's shipbuilding zone, are reporting brisk sales of new "Ro-Ro" ferries, with the Russian market emerging as the biggest customer of one of the few remaining major Greek industrial exports.

The latest vessel off the production line is the double-ended open type ferry Glykofilousa V, which was launched last month and designed and built by the Theodoropoulos Shipyard on Salamina, an island just across from the greater Athens area on the mainland.

The 107-meter vessel's launch was attended by the relevant Greek shipping minister, Panagiotis Kouroumblis, and sponsored by Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) President Vassilis Korkidis.

Glykofilousa V can transport 210 vehicles and up to 1,000 passengers.

The vessel's main characteristic, however, is its ability to ply waters covered with ice of up to 70 centimeters in thickness.

According to the shipyard, potential buyers are companies, mostly Russian controlled, operating routes in the North Sea.

Another three Glykofilousa-type vessels have previously been built by Theodoropoulos, with the hull of the Glykofilousa VI already laid down.

According to a survey by "N", Ro-Ro carriers are increasingly the main type of new vessels being eyed by Piraeus-area shipyards, with sale prices hovering at the seven million euros mark.