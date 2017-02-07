Farmers' mobilizations continue into second week

The now "customary" farmer mobilizations and protest that materialize in Greece at the end of January and early February are now into their second week, as far as 2017 is concerned, with most of the attention's concern now focused on northern Greece.

As of Monday, farmers in the central Macedonia province had blocked the roadways at 15 different locations, demanding a meeting with the prime minister as a first step towards pressing for concessions from the government.

As in previous years, the threat of blockades at a handful of northern Greece border posts is the most ominous.