Shanghai Shipping Exchange president to address 2017 Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum

Friday, 03 February 2017 23:18
UPD:23:23

The 8th annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum, in cooperation with the NYSE and NASDAQ, will take place in the Greek capital on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a central Athens hotel.

Crucial challenges affecting the global sector, such as geopolitical developments and regulatory challenges, will be discussed, as well as strategies for managing vessels and access to finance capital.
This year's main speaker will be Zhang Ye, the president of the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, whose address will revolve around the issue of "Internationalization of the Chinese Economy and Chinese Shipping."

"N" serves as a communications sponsor for the forum.

