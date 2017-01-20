Lagarde: IMF remains engaged in Greek program

The beginning-of-the-year saga entailed in the IMF's continued participation in the Greek program continued unabated on Friday, with the Fund's head, Christine Lagarde, stressing a volition to remain in the bailout effort.

The IMF managing director's statement was even more prominent than usual, coming on the sidelines of the annual Davos Forum, and with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble by her side.

A later statement issued by the German finance ministry's spokesman referred to "productive discussions" with Greece, and that the Fund is fully engaged in negotiations over the Greek economy.

Α spokesman for Lagarde also echoed the statement of remaining engaged in the Greek program.