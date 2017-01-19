Greece signs bilateral FACTA with US

Thursday, 19 January 2017 21:08
UPD:21:14
REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

According to the IRS’s website, FACTA "generally requires that foreign financial Institutions and certain other non-financial foreign entities report on the foreign assets held by their U.S. account holders or be subject to withholding on withholdable payments."  
A- A A+

Greek FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos on Thursday signed a bilateral agreement with the United States for the implementation of America’s federal Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), as well as an MoC between the two sides.

US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt signed on behalf of the American side.

According to the IRS’s website, FACTA "generally requires that foreign financial Institutions and certain other non-financial foreign entities report on the foreign assets held by their U.S. account holders or be subject to withholding on withholdable payments."  

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών