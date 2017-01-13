Commission spox cites interest in IMF's continued participation in Greek program

A European Commission spokesman on Friday again cited the European Commission’s interest in a continued IMF participation in the Greek bailout program, following high-profile remarks attributed to German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble a day earlier.

Alternate spokesman Alexander Winterstein the IMF's role in such economic readjustment programs is enshrined in the ESM treaty, and that the Commission continues to work with the IMF within this context.

His statements came after Schaeuble told a German newspaper that the ESM could assume the program's supervision if the IMF decides not to participate.

“The IMF has reaffirmed its intention to recommend to its board of directors the signing of a new program with Greece as soon as an agreement is reached at staff level agreement. We are working in this framework. We will not proceed with speculations based on scenarios,” he said.