NSRF absorption goal met; majority of public investment funding disbursed

Public investments during 2016 reached 6.4 billion euros in Greece, a sum that means some 350 million euros were not disbursed, whereas, on the positive side, funds available via the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) surpassed the envisioned annual target.

Specifically, 6.4 billion euros of the 6.75 billion euros budgeted for 2016 were disbursed, as finance ministry sources later emphasized that all of the projects eligible for the specific funding were paid off in their entirety, with the remaining surplus due to certain entities calculating and requesting more funding that the projects that they submitted actually costing.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry, officially this time, said the absorption goal for NSRF funding over 2016 was surpassed, with the goal of 7 percent -- some one billion euros in terms of EU funding -- reaching 11.35 percent, i.e. 1.6 billion euros.