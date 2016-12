The value of assets held by the average family in Greece and Cyprus shrunk by nearly 40 percent during the substantial economic crisis between 2010 and 2014, figures released by the European Central Bank last week showed.

The figure for all of the Eurozone was 10 percent.

The decrease is due, primarily, to collapsing real estate prices.

The ECB also cited a further increase in economic inequity, with a specific index slightly up to 68.5 percent, up from 68 percent in 2010.