Δορυφορικές εικόνες των πυρκαγιών στην Ελλάδα

Τεχνολογία & Επιστήμη

Δορυφορικές εικόνες των πυρκαγιών στην Ελλάδα

Εικόνα της φωτιάς στη Ρόδο από τους δορυφόρους του Ευρωπαϊκού Οργανισμού Διαστήματος. πηγή φωτό (ESA)

Πώς φαίνεται από το Διάστημα το καταστροφικό φαινόμενο.

Πολλές εταιρείες και υπηρεσίες που διαθέτουν δορυφόρους στο Διάστημα τους έχουν στρέψει τις τελευταίες μέρες στην Ελλάδα καταγράφοντας εικόνες από τις καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές που έχουν ξεσπάσει στη χώρα μας.

Το ευρωπαϊκό πρόγραμμα Copernicus έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα εικόνες από την πυρκαγιά στην Εύβοια.

Βίντεο με δορυφορικές εικόνες από την πυρκαγιά στη Ρόδο.

Κοντινές λήψεις εικόνων από την πυρκαγιά στη Ρόδο από το ευρωπαϊκό δορυφορικό πρόγραμμα Copernicus.

Άλλη μια εικόνα από την φωτιά στη Ρόδο από τον Ευρωπαϊκό Οργανισμό Διαστήματος

Naftemporiki.gr

