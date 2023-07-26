Δορυφορικές εικόνες των πυρκαγιών στην Ελλάδα

Πολλές εταιρείες και υπηρεσίες που διαθέτουν δορυφόρους στο Διάστημα τους έχουν στρέψει τις τελευταίες μέρες στην Ελλάδα καταγράφοντας εικόνες από τις καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές που έχουν ξεσπάσει στη χώρα μας.

Το ευρωπαϊκό πρόγραμμα Copernicus έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα εικόνες από την πυρκαγιά στην Εύβοια.

#Wildfires are blazing through various parts of Greece, including the islands of Corfu, Rhodes and Evia 🔥

Yesterday, a fire spread in Evia and locals and tourists have been evacuated

This #Sentinel2🇪🇺🛰️ image from 24 July shows fire sweeping across the south of the island pic.twitter.com/4sfJ3J6P7w

— Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) July 25, 2023