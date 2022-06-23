Economou: PM will brief our partners on escalation of Turkish provocativeness

Government spokesperson Yiannis Economou, in a press briefing on Thursday, said that "Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is today in Brussels and will brief our partners on the escalation of Turkish provocativeness".

On the support measures, Economou said that the government is standing by the citizens with targeted measures, always within the limits of the country's fiscal strength.

The government, he said, has assumed a series of initiatives aiming to relieve the lower and middleincome strata and the country's productive fabric. "We are exhausting all fiscal margins to limit the repercussions," he noted, and reiterated the relief measures that were announced on Wednesday regarding the subsidy in fuel.

"The government continues its work with interventions to relieve the citizens and with a plan. Our wager is to prevail in the consecutive crises that are creating problems in the citizens' lives".

Source: ANA-MPA