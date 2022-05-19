FM: Greece welcomes the historic decision of Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership

Greece welcomes the historic decision by Finland and Sweden to submit their applications to join NATO, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The accession of two additional European partners, with deep-rooted democratic traditions and respect for international law to the NATO family will further strengthen Europe's collective security, our unity and the consolidation of common values," it said.

"We hope for the speedy completion of the accession process and look forward to cooperating with both countries as new Allies in NATO," the statement concluded.