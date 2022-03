A powerful explosion took place in an explosives factory in Itea, Grevena on Monday morning.

Eleven firefighters with four vehicles responded to the incident, while forces of the 2nd and 5th EMAK were also called in to assist.

The area is covered by thick smoke. According to the Fire Department, there are reports of three missing persons, who according to the information given are the three factory workers who had started work at 8:00 in the morning.

Source: ANA-MPA