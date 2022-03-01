Tsipras on Ukraine: Prudence, combined with humanitarian sensitivity and determination, demanded

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine plunges a European country into the darkness of war, into blood and destruction, and takes Europe and all of humanity back to dark and dangerous times," stated main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras in parliament on Tuesday, during a discussion on the developments in Ukraine and their repercussions for Greece.

Tsipras noted that the situation called for "national prudence, humanitarian sensitivity, political honesty and determination".

He underlined that all sides have a duty to unequivocally condemn Russia's invasion, the violation of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and the "unacceptable revisionist rationale" on which it was based, as well as to express their full solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people, while extending the deepest condolences to the families of the Greeks in the Mariupol area who were killed during the Russian invasion.

"We have an obligation to make it absolutely clear that the results of President Putin's actions harm and will continue to harm not just humanity but also the Russian people and their interests," he added.

Tsipras also noted that "the international community and especially the EU must support the people of Ukraine and use all the available diplomatic means in order for the attack to end immediately, for the Russian forces to withdraw and for a reliable path of diplomacy and peace to open. The sanctions should be a tool for peace and not a tool for the continuation of the conflict using other means," he said.

Source: ANA-MPA