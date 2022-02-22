Dendias in Paris: Safety of 150,000 ethnic Greeks in Ukraine a concern for Greece

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said that he will be raising Greece's concerns for the safety of the Greek ethnic minority in Ukraine at an emergency meeting of EU members states' foreign ministers on Tuesday.

The Greek community in Ukraine numbers some 150,000 people, Dendias said.

In Paris, Dendias also met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which is organised by the French Presidency of the Council of the EU. India, which he will visit in March, "is a uniquely rising power that will play a key role at global level," the Greek minister added.

The Ministerial Forum includes EU Foreign Ministers and their counterparts from nearly 30 Indo-Pacific countries, as well as representatives of European institutions and regional organisations.

