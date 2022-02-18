Lipsi in ten top alternative destinations

Lipsi is ranked in the top ten alternative destinations of the world, according to Girovagate.com, one of the largest travel blogs in Italy.

"Lipsi means authentic Greece," the author of the article said adding that on the island of Calypso, the beaches, the local cuisine, the activities and sea excursions leave the visitor speechless.

The list also includes Lapland, Seville, Parma, South Holland, the Alps, the Wild West, Tuscany, the castles of Transylvania and Ancona.

"The island of Lipsi maintained its strength last summer, exceeding 90 pct of the arrivals in 2019, not only of Greeks but also of foreign travelers. Especially the Italians have always placed us at the top of their preferences, thanks to our targeted strategy", the mayor of Lipsi, Fotis Maggos, said.

Source: ANA-MPA