Greek women entrepreneurs set up site for victims of family violence

The Greek Association of Women Entrepreneurs (SEGE) has set up an information site, kamiamoni.gr, to help victims of violence, it said on Monday.

In a statement, the association said it has been helping victims of partner or family violence with funding since 2016, and advocating for a decade for financial empowerment of the victims. The new website provides information on the types of violence and what kind of support there is for women, including providing basic needs, housing and hosting, and finances as well as contacts for work, association president Lina Tsaltabassi said.

To date, SEGE has supported 104 women through social and economic empowerment programs, trained and briefed 82 women through mentorship programs, and supported 5 women in dire straits by providing basic supplies, housing and food, and protection.

Source: ANA-MPA