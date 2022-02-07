Changes in the validity of vaccination certificate as of Monday

The small extension in the validity of the vaccination certificate, which was given due to the bad weather that hit the country recebtly, expires on Monday, February 7.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris stated that "many of our fellow citizens who had scheduled their appointment for vaccination could not be vaccinated due to the bas weather conditions and as a result the validity of the certificate is extended from January 31 to February 7."

This means that those adults who have completed their vaccination and 7 months have passed until February 7, should have received the booster dose, otherwise they will be considered unvaccinated as of February 7.

Meanwhile, the method of issuing the disease certificate has changed. Vaccinated people must have a positive rapid test to issue a disease certificate, while unvaccinated people need a positive PCR molecular test to issue a disease certificate.

Source: ANA-MPA