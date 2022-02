As of Friday, 40,000 new appointments are available for February, for the vaccination of children aged 5-11, in Attica, which is showing increased demand.

In the mega vaccination centres "Prometheus" and Peristeri, new vaccination lines are added, in order to further accelerate the vaccinations of children in Attica.

It is recalled that children receive a two-dose schedule of a smaller Pfizer vaccine dose with an interval of 21 days.

Source: ANA-MPA