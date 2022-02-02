First Novavax vaccines to arrive in Greece on Feb. 21, official says

Greece will be receiving the first 474,000 doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine in February and March, Primary Health Care Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said at a briefing on Monday evening.

The first batch of 168,000 doses will arrive in the country on February 21, and will be administered at inoculation centers in early March.

Over 7,330,000 citizens have completed their vaccination (at least two shots), which corresponds to 79.3% of the adult population and 69.8% of the general one, Themistocleous said.

US-manufactured Novavax uses older technology found in other, non-mRNA, vaccines by introducing synthesized coronavirus proteins to trigger the immune system.

Source: ANA-MPA