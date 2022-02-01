Deadly attack in Thessaloniki

A 19-year-old young man was stabbed and killed and two others, aged 19 and 20, were injured in an attack on five individuals early on Tuesday at Harilaou, Thessaloniki. The two injured young men were admitted to Papanikolaou hospital but are not considered in danger. The death was apparently caused by uncontrollable bleeding.

According to the latest information from the police, the other two managed to escape the attack unharmed.

Police also said the incident was preceded by a brief exchange of words and appeared to be a clash between rival football club supporters. The perpetrators, who were in two cars, approached the victims and demanded to know which club they supported.

Local residents witnessed the attacks and called the police, who are now collecting witness accounts and footage from surrounding security cameras to identify those responsible. Of the 15 people brought in for questioning regarding the attacks, 14 have been released while one has been arrested but has not been linked to the stabbings.

Source: ANA-MPA