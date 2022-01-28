Three-day parliament debate on motion of censure tabled by main opposition starts on Friday

A three-day debate on the motion of censure against the government, submitted yesterday by the leader of the main opposition, Alexis Tsipras, will start in the parliament plenary session on Friday, at 18.00.

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Thursday tabled motion of censure against the government.

"Enough with Mr. Mitsotakis' callous government. My belief and the belief of the majority of the citizens is that this government should leave as soon as possible," the main opposition leader said addressing the parliament plenary.

"I decided to table a motion of censure against the worst government that has ruled this country in the post-dictatorship era. It is time for you to go because there are no impasses in democracy," Tsipras said.

The discussion is expected to end at around 20.00 on Sunday. A live roll-call vote will then be held.

Source: ANA-MPA