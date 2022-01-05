FM Dendias briefs US State Dept Deputy Sec'y Sherman on Turkey's recent provocative rhetoric

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias spoke with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday on promoting security and stability in Europe, according to a State Department statement.

According to spokesperson Ned Price, "Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Dendias stressed the importance of promoting solidarity and stability in Europe, including support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister also underscored the importance of continued coordination among NATO Allies and partners, including through the preparation of unprecedented economic measures, to deter Russia from further military action and aggression."

In an earlier tweet on the call, Dendias said that he had spoken with Sherman "about the situation in the Ukraine and the Western Balkans," and "briefed her on Turkey's recent provocative statements."

Source: ANA-MPA