Health Minister Plevris announces additional measures to contain spread of Covid

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Thursday announced new protection measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic after the emergence of the Omicron variant, including the cancellation of all public festive events, the wearing of a mask in all areas, both indoor and outdoors, from 6:00 on Friday until January 3, and additional protection protocols for travellers.

"In the last two days an increase in cases has been observed and we are trying to decodify this," he said during a press conference, adding that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant was very high, while the messages concerning disease severity were encouraging. "We will have a clearer picture in 10-15 days," Plevris added, saying that it was imperative to take measures.

He also announced that a double or a high-protection KN95 mask must be worn on public transport and in supermarkets, effective immediately, and that further restrictive measures will apply after the holidays.

For travellers entering Greece, there will be a requirement to repeat tests for Covid-19 on the second and fourth day after their entry into the country.

He advised people meeting or gathering together over Christmas to self-test as a precaution.

The minister said that new measures will apply from January 3, to be decided by the health experts' committee that will convene again on Monday to examine the latest figures.

Plevris clarified that the measures will not resemble a universal lockdown but target mostly restrictions of recreational activities, in relation to their opening hours, and sporting events, while they will not affect the opening of schools but there may be a revision of the health protocols. He also referred to plans for a return to greater levels of working remotely.

