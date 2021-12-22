Tsipras reiterates call for national elections in television interview

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras reiterated his request for national elections in a live interview broadcast on Star TV on Tuesday evening.

The main opposition party leader's request was first put forward on the final day of the 5-day parliamentary debate on the 2022 state budget on Saturday, when he called on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to step down and hold a national vote.

He explained that his reasoning behind his request for snap elections derives from the implications of a study conducted by epidemiologists Sotiris Tsiodras and Theodoros Lytras on mortality rates in Greek hospital ICUs, about which he claimed Mitsotakis turned a blind eye.

The Greek prime minister was aware of the existence of this report, claimed Tsipras, "and of its conclusion that a 38.5 pct of coronavirus deaths could have been prevented if the national health system had been strenghtened, which relates to some 8,000 families," he pointed out.

Greece is currently registering double the number of deaths per one million people than the European average, he highlighted.

Source: ANA-MPA