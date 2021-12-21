Economou: Full lockdown after the holidays 'not currently on the table'

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and government spokesperson Yiannis Economou on Tuesday told SKAI TV that the government will take any measures that are necessary to ensure that the country is as protected from Covid-19 as possible during the holiday season and clarified that there are currently no plans for imposing a lockdown after the holidays.

"There will not be any fundamental deviation from our central strategy, we want to keep the economy open and observe all the personal and collective protection measures," he said when asked what measures the government is preparing to announce for the period of the Christmas holidays.

Asked about the possibility of a full lockdown once the holidays are over, Economou underlined that "for the time being a full lockdown is not in our thoughts and we will make every effort to avoid it. I want to be clear, the issue of a full lockdown is not currently on the table. If the need for horizontal measures arises, which will differ, however, from the approach of a total lockdown, we will announce them in good time without taking anyone by surprise".

Economou confirmed that "more and greater testing will help over the next period," and reiterated that "anything that is considered useful following the recommendations of the experts, we will see how we will adopt this so that it is more functional and effective while also meeting the basic parameters of our strategy."

Asked if schools will open on time after the Christmas holidays, Economou said that there was no recommendation for schools and no reason why they should not open as normal.

Source: ANA-MPA