Online platform for vaccination of children aged 5-11 opens on Friday

The online appointment platform for the vaccination of children aged 5-11 opens on Friday. The first batch of vaccines for children in this age group will be received on December 15.

Their vaccination will primarily protect them, while at the same time reducing the number of cases in schools and will boost 'community immunity' levels within society in general, according to Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and member of the Committee of Experts Vana Papaevangelou.

She also noted that the data from the US and Israel on the safety of vaccines for children of this age are excellent. In the United States, according to the CDC, more than five million children have received the first dose and 1.8 million children have completed their two-dose vaccination.

"It is emphasised that there is no indication of unexpected side effects from the administration of the vaccine to children 5-11 years old, nor have episodes of myocarditis-pericarditis been recorded after the vaccination," Papaevangelou added.

