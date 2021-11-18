Government requisitions services of private doctors to strengthen national health system in northern Greece

Greece on Thursday began to requisition the services of pathologists, lung specialists and general practitioners in order to reinforce the national health system in the face of the pandemic, after private doctors failed to come forward in sufficient numbers in response to the health ministry's call for volunteers.

Based on the figures given, some 40 doctors volunteered to participate in the effort.

According to legislation published in the Government Gazette, the leadership of the health ministry has been given powers to requisition the personal services of private doctors who have contracts with the National Health Services Provision Organisation (EOPYY) and are based in the regions of Western Macedonia, Central Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace and Thessaly for one month.

The requisitioning was made imperative by the current epidemiological situation in the country and the fact that all COVID-19 beds have been filled in the 3rd, 4th and 5th health districts, as well as the daily conversion of additional clinics into COVID-19 clinics, creating an urgent need to reinforce the human resources of public health structures for the treatment of Covid patients.

Source: ANA-MPA