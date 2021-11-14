Only one customer per 9 square meters allowed in supermarkets, food stores as of Saturday

Only one customer per 9 square meters is allowed in supermarkets and food stores across the country as of 06:00 in the morning on Saturday through November 22, according to a decision published in the Government Gazette on the day.

The joint ministerial decision brings back the restrictive measure against the rising number of new coronavirus infections currently observed nationwide. It affects all types of food & drinks-related shops, including bakeries, meat and fish shops, confectionery shops and liquor stores.

Meanwhile, currently effective is a restriction of entry into the broad retail sector, banks and hairdressers, allowed only for customers who can present a full vaccination certificate, a certificate of prior coronavirus infection, or a negative rapid or PCR test result.

Source: ANA-MPA