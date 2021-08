Constantinos Michalos, the president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), died of a heart attack on Friday, shortly after being transported to a northern Athens hospital from his wildfire-threatened industrial plant at the Kryoneri site.

The 61-year-old Michalos was a mainstay in Greece's chamber of commerce sector for more than two decades, and he was also the current president of the nationwide federation of chambers.

He is survived by his wife and four children.