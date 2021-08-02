Greek economic sentiment index in July 2021 returns to pre-pandemic level

Greek economic sentiment index rose to 111.2 points in July, up from 108.7 in June, returning to pre-pandemic levels, in line with a similar trend prevailing in other European countries, the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) announced on Monday.

The index rose to its second highest level since October 2007, reflecting improved expectations in all business sectors. Conversely, consumer confidence decreased.

Pandemic-related developments remained the dominant factor in influencing expectations. The current data shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has not yet come full circles, with new challenges not ruled out.

However, businesses forecast that related problems will be less serious than previously and that combating the pandemic will not require more urgent measures affecting the economy.